UK Reports Another 29,173 Corona-virus Cases

Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain has reported another 29,173 corona-virus cases in the latest 24-hour period, according to official figures released Sunday.

The number of new cases has decreased consecutively for the fifth day.More than 46 million people have now received their first COVID-19 vaccine, while over 37 million have had their second jab, the latest figures showed.

Also on Sunday, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid apologized for a tweet he posted on Saturday, which said people should no longer "cower from" corona-virus.

Javid has since deleted the original tweet, according to Sky news."I was expressing gratitude that the vaccines help us fight back as a society, but it was a poor choice of word and I sincerely apologize," he said.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

