UK reports another 31,772 corona-virus cases

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain has reported another 31,772 corona-virus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 5,121,245, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also recorded another 26 corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,425. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test. More than 45.8 million people in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and over 34.7 million people have received two doses, the official figures showed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be able to confirm on Monday that restrictions will be lifted on July 19 as planned despite the surge in cases, Sky news quoted Nadhim Zahawi, the British vaccines minister, as saying.

Zahawi revealed that the prime minister will inform the public that they should continue to wear face coverings in crowded places, despite the easing. Scientists have warned that lifting all restrictions at this stage could increase likelihood of dangerous variants.

Johnson has said that most COVID-19 restrictions are set to end on July 19 as part of the final step of England's road-map out of the lock-down. This will be confirmed on Monday following the latest data.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.