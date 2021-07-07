UrduPoint.com
UK Reports Highest Daily Rise Of Corona-virus Cases Since Late January

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

LONDON, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain has reported another 28,773 corona-virus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the highest daily increase since late January, according to official figures released Tuesday.

The total number of corona-virus cases in the country now stands at 4,958,868.The country also recorded another 37 corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,268.

These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.More than 45.4 million people in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and over 33.8 million people have received two doses, the official figures showed.Earlier Tuesday, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that from Aug. 16, people in England who have received two doses will no longer have to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

If someone gets their second dose just before, or after Aug. 16, they'll need to wait until two weeks after they get the second jab to benefit from these new freedoms so the vaccine has time to build the maximum possible protection, he told the lawmakers in the House of Commons, the lower house of the British Parliament.

The latest data from Public Health England showed that Britain's vaccination program has saved over 27,000 lives and prevented over 7 million people from getting COVID-19. Both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine can reduce symptomatic infection by almost 80 per cent, according to Javid.

He believed "this protective wall" means the odds have shifted "in our favor, and we can look afresh at many of the measures that we've had to put in place".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday that most corona-virus restrictions are set to end on July 19 as part of the final step of England's road-map out of the lock-down, despite warnings from scientists that lifting all restrictions at this stage will increase likelihood of dangerous variants.

The government is also looking at the self-isolation rules for international arrivals so it can remove the need for fully vaccinated individuals to isolate when they return from amber list countries, according to Javid. More details on this matter will be revealed later this week.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.

