UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Reports Highest Daily Rise Of COVID Cases Since Early February

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

UK reports highest daily rise of COVID cases since early February

LONDON, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Britain has reported another 16,135 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the highest since early February, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4,667,870.

The country also recorded another 19 coronavirus-related death, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 128,027. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 43 million people in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 31 million people have received two doses, the latest figures also showed.

The Delta variant, first identified in India, is still a major concern in Britain. And now researchers are worried that the so-called "Delta plus" variant may cause more trouble.

The latest updated report from the Public Health England indicated that 41 of the 75,953 Delta cases identified in Britain were "Delta plus", which has the K417N mutation.

Scientists have warned that "Delta plus" has three worrying characteristics: increased transmissibility, stronger binding in receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response, according to a Sky news report.

Related Topics

India Died February May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi’s Haider Ali and Umaid Asif suspe ..

2 minutes ago

Military Chopper Bursts Into Flames After Crash-La ..

18 minutes ago

Vaccination against COVID-19 underway in Punjab

18 minutes ago

PML-N opposing electoral reforms due to fear of de ..

20 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

20 minutes ago

Next Round of Astana Negotiations on Syria Schedul ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.