UK Reports Zero Daily Covid Deaths For First Time Since July

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:10 PM

UK reports zero daily Covid deaths for first time since July

London, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Britain on Tuesday reported zero daily deaths from Covid-19 for the first time since 30 July 2020 according to government data, despite fears over a possible third wave of cases.

According to the latest official figures, 127,782 people have died within 28 days of a positive test since the start of the pandemic, which is the worst death toll of any European country. The UK has had 4.49 million cases in total.

