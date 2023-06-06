UrduPoint.com

UK Reputation At 'rock Bottom' Because Of Media, Govt: Prince Harry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 06:20 PM

UK reputation at 'rock bottom' because of media, govt: Prince Harry

London, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Prince Harry on Tuesday hit out at close ties between the UK media and government as he sued a tabloid newspaper group for illegal reporting methods, accusing both of damaging the country.

British royals have largely followed the same practice as the monarch, who as head of state of a constitutional monarchy is supposed to be above politics.

As such, they have steered clear of publicly commenting about the government of the day.

But Harry -- now self-exiled in the United States -- waded into a longstanding debate about government links to news organisations, as part of his case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) Ltd.

The Duke of Sussex, as he is formally known, maintained in his witness statement to London's High Court that he was not bringing the case out of a vendetta against the tabloids.

Instead, he said, he wanted to "properly hold the people who have hijacked" the "privileges and powers of the press and have used illegal or unlawful means for their own gain and agendas".

Harry, 38, said those responsible had "showed no willingness to change" and needed to be exposed, to prevent others suffering the same fate as he had.

"On a national level, at the moment, our country is judged globally by the state of our press and our government, both of which I believe are at rock bottom," he said.

"Democracy fails when your press fails to scrutinise and hold the government accountable, and instead choose to get into bed with them so they can ensure the status quo." UK national newspapers are predominantly right-leaning towards the ruling Conservatives of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Critics have said that has skewed coverage of many political issues, including the divisive Brexit debate about the UK's departure from the European Union.

Sunak's official spokesman refused to comment on Harry's criticism, which also alleged that the police and government were "scared" to hold the press accountable.

"I think you have heard repeatedly from the prime minister on the state of the country and his priorities but I am not going to get drawn into commenting specifically on that," he told reporters.

Calls for statutory regulation of the press has been an issue since the prosecution of several journalists at the now-defunct News of the World tabloid over phone hacking, and a long-running public inquiry.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Police Democracy European Union London Same United Kingdom United States Brexit Media From Government Court Hacking

Recent Stories

Al Mandous chairs World Meteorological Organisatio ..

Al Mandous chairs World Meteorological Organisation Executive Council meeting

17 minutes ago
 PCFC wins ME Transport and Logistics Inspiration a ..

PCFC wins ME Transport and Logistics Inspiration award for innovative security s ..

32 minutes ago
 ERC, Institute of Applied Technology sign strategi ..

ERC, Institute of Applied Technology sign strategic partnership agreement

32 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi restructures boards o ..

Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi restructures boards of directors of few Sharjah clu ..

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to e ..

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to empower Hindu community

46 minutes ago
 DMCC appoints leading construction firm as it prep ..

DMCC appoints leading construction firm as it prepares to launch Uptown Tower

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.