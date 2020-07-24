UK retail sales extend rebound as lockdown lifted

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :British retail sales rebounded almost 14 percent in June as non-essential shops reopened from lockdown, extending May's 12-percent gains after tumbling in April, official data showed Friday.

"In June, the volume of retail sales increased by 13.

9 percent when compared with May 2020 as non-food and fuel stores continue their recovery from the sharp falls experienced since the start of the coronavirus pandemic," the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

"The two monthly increases in the volume of retail sales in May and June 2020 have brought total sales to a similar level as before the coronavirus pandemic."Overall UK retail sales had slumped by a record 18 percent in April after the country entered full lockdown on March 23.