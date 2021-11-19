UrduPoint.com

UK Retail Sales Grow For First Time In Six Months

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:10 PM

UK retail sales grow for first time in six months

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :British retail sales rose in October after five months of zero growth thanks to early Christmas purchases, official data showed Friday.

Sales by volume climbed 0.8 percent from September, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

"After five months of no growth, retail sales picked up in October," ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said in a statement.

"Clothing, department stores and toy shop sales reported a boost... with some retailers suggesting that early Christmas shopping helped to bolster trade," he added.

Related Topics

Christmas September October From

Recent Stories

PakVsBan: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bat firs ..

PakVsBan: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bat first

14 minutes ago
 Two gunned down over domestic issues

Two gunned down over domestic issues

1 minute ago
 Digital exhibition endeavors to bring Silk Road hi ..

Digital exhibition endeavors to bring Silk Road history to life

1 minute ago
 World Manufacturing Convention kicks off in China' ..

World Manufacturing Convention kicks off in China's Anhui

1 minute ago
 Ghana grants 150,000 USD on Tokyo Olympic Games te ..

Ghana grants 150,000 USD on Tokyo Olympic Games team

1 minute ago
 Malala Yousafzai, Asser Malik celebrate marriage a ..

Malala Yousafzai, Asser Malik celebrate marriage at Feya Knightsbridge

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.