UK retail sales jump in March before lock-down eased

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Britain's retail sales volumes increased by 5.4 percent in March when compared with the previous month, although non-essential shops remained closed in the month amid the COVID-19 lock-down in the country, the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Friday.

"This signaled a continued recovery in the sector following the modest growth in February (2.2 percent), reflecting the effect of the easing of corona-virus (COVID-19) restrictions on consumer spending," said the ONS.

"The strongest growth was in clothing stores, other non-food stores and automotive fuel retailers of 17.5 percent, 13.4 percent and 11.1 percent respectively," said the ONS.

Meanwhile, the proportion of online retail decreased in March to 34.7 percent, down from 36.2 percent in February but remains far higher than the 23.1 percent reported in March 2020, figures showed.

On Feb. 22, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his four-phase road-map exiting the lock-down, the third of its kind since the start of the pandemic in the country.

In England, all shops reopened from April 12 as lock-down eased, along with hairdressers, beauty salons and other close-contact services.

"Consumers were seemingly already keen to release pent-up demand & spend even before restrictions had been eased" as the retail sales saw marked pick up in March, said Howard Archer, chief economic adviser at EY ITEM Club, an economics forecasting group in Britain.

Archer said that the March jump of 5.4 percent month-on-month in retail sales volumes "adds to evidence that UK economy held up much better in first quarter amid lock-down than had originally been feared".

Thomas Pugh, an economist at the London-based economic analysis firm Capital Economics, said the strong rise showed that "the economy made a fair bit of progress even before non-essential retailers reopened in April, and sales will probably leap further in April."Johnson's four-step plan is expected to see all legal restrictions in England being removed by mid-June.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.