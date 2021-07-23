UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Retail Sales Rebound In June On Euros Boost

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 12:30 PM

UK retail sales rebound in June on Euros boost

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :UK retail sales rebounded in June, with food and drink purchases lifted as football fans enjoyed the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, official data showed Friday.

Retail sales climbed 0.5 percent from May, when they had dropped, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

"June's retail sales have picked up again following the dip seen last month, with the main driver coming from food and drink sales, boosted by football fans across Britain enjoying the Euros," noted Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics.

England, Scotland and Wales all participated at the Euros that took part across Europe.

The final in London saw England lose to Italy.

Food store sales jumped 4.2 percent in June, offsetting a 1.7-percent drop in non-food purchases, the ONS said Friday.

By the start of the Euros, most lockdown restrictions had been lifted across much of the UK, helping to lift also fuel sales in June.

Retail sales were up 9.5 percent when compared with February 2020, or just before the pandemic erupted in the UK, the ONS added.

Related Topics

Football Europe Driver London Wales Italy United Kingdom Euro February May June 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 23, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

15 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

15 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

15 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.