UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Retail Sales Tumble, Debt Soars On Pandemic Fallout

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

UK retail sales tumble, debt soars on pandemic fallout

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Retail sales in Britain tumbled and government borrowing soared in January after the country re-entered lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Friday.

Retail sales slumped 8.2 percent last month compared with December, the sharpest fall since April 2020, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

"All sectors saw a monthly decline in volume sales... except for non-store retailers and food stores," the ONS added.

Separate ONS figures showed government net borrowing hit £8.8 billion ($12.2 billion, 10.1 billion Euros) in January, a record for the month and the first January deficit for a decade.

Since April 2020, or soon after the UK's first virus lockdown, public sector net borrowing has ballooned by £270.6 billion.

Overall public sector net debt stands at £2.1 trillion, or around 98 percent of Britain's total annual economic output.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak on Friday reiterated the need for Britain to return to "a more sustainable footing", as he prepares for his annual budget next month.

UK debt has rocketed over the past year, largely as the government pays the bulk of wages for millions of private sector workers.

Sunak said in a statement that investing more than £280 billion to protect jobs, businesses and livelihoods under its furlough scheme "is the fiscally responsible thing to do".

He added however that "it's right that once our economy begins to recover, we should look to return the public finances to a more sustainable footing and I'll always be honest with the British people about how we will do this".

Britain's economy shrank by a record 9.9 percent last year but a rapid vaccines rollout has boosted the outlook.

Activity was hampered also by Brexit turmoil ahead of Britain's final exit from the European Union.

Much of the UK re-entered lockdown in early January to curb a variant Covid-19 strain that was deemed more transmissible.

Related Topics

Budget European Union United Kingdom Brexit January April December 2020 All From Government Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Roscosmos Congratulates NASA on Perseverance Rover ..

7 minutes ago

Italian Ambassador Says Easing Visa Requirements W ..

7 minutes ago

ANF seizes drugs, arrested two accused in Sukkur

7 minutes ago

Cold,dry weather forecast for city

7 minutes ago

Downturn in Europe softer than 2020 crash: busines ..

7 minutes ago

Football: Porto sign 23-year-old winger Pepe

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.