UK retailer Tesco opens first check-out free store

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's biggest retailer Tesco on Tuesday opened its first check-out free food store in the wake of similar UK moves by Amazon and German supermarket group Aldi.

The small Tesco supermarket in central London uses cameras and weight-sensors to identify items customers are carrying on exiting the store, before charging them via the company's smartphone app.

"We are constantly looking for ways to improve the shopping experience and our latest innovation offers a seamless checkout for customers on the go, helping them to save a bit more time," Kevin Tindall, managing director at Tesco Convenience, said in a statement.

The purchasing of age-restricted products such as alcohol will still require checks by staff.