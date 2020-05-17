UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Royal Swan Census Cancelled Due To Virus: Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 07:50 PM

UK royal swan census cancelled due to virus: reports

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :An annual swan census on the River Thames in southeast England, a royal tradition dating back to the 12th century, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, press reports said Sunday.

The so-called Swan Upping, which involves measuring, weighing and checking swans on a stretch of the waterway between Surrey and Oxfordshire, is usually conducted over five days in July.

The spectacle, which involves so-called Royal Swan Uppers in scarlet uniforms on traditional rowing skiffs, draws crowds along the riverbank with many schools typically invited to meet the Swan Uppers during their journey.

It is a regal affair because Queen Elizabeth II owns all Britain's unmarked swans, in a custom dating back to 1186 which spawned the annual count.

However several Sunday newspapers said it had been decided that it cannot take place safely this year while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Buckingham Palace, which is expected to make an announcement in the coming week, declined to confirm the reports.

"Swan Upping was due to take place on (the) 13th - 17th July, between Sunbury-on-Thames and Abingdon in Oxfordshire," a palace spokesman told AFP.

"It is led by The Queen's Swan Marker, David Barber.

"The Queen's Swan Marker is working on a daily basis with the Thames Swan Rescue Organisation to continue overseeing swan welfare as usual." The event was last cancelled in 2012 due to flooding, the Daily Telegraph noted.

Swans were an important source of food when the census first started, but it has been continued today for wildlife conservation and education purposes.

"Swan Upping plays an important role in the conservation of the mute swan," said the website royalswan.co.uk, which is dedicated to the census.

"Cygnets are extremely vulnerable at this early stage in their development and Swan Upping affords an opportunity to help both adults and cygnets that might otherwise go untreated."

Related Topics

Century Education David July Sunday Event All Regal Ceramics Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council reviews plans for restarting ..

2 hours ago

Palestine announces seven new COVID-19 recoveries, ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

3 hours ago

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.