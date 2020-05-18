UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Royal 'swan Marker' Confirms Census Cancellation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

UK royal 'swan marker' confirms census cancellation

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The man who counts swans on England's River Thames on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday confirmed that this year's census had been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The so-called Swan Upping, a royal tradition dating back to the 12th century, was due to take place over five days in July along a length of the river west of London.

Crowds typically gather to watch the Swan Uppers in scarlet uniforms on traditional rowing skiffs as they measure, weigh and check the swans. Many schools are also invited.

David Barber, the monarch's Swan Marker, said: "Although not unexpected, it is of course disappointing that members of the public and local schoolchildren will not be able to enjoy Swan Upping this year.

"It is always a great opportunity for the young people who attend to learn about mute swans, and see first-hand the health checks we carry out on every single family of swans along the river.

" The queen owns all Britain's unmarked swans and they are counted and measured every year in a ceremony that dates back to 1186.

The event was last cancelled in 2012 due to flooding, according to newspaper reports.

Swans were an important source of food when the census first started, but the count has continued in modern times for wildlife conservation and education purposes.

"Swan Upping plays an important role in the conservation of the mute swan," said the website royalswan.co.uk, which is dedicated to the census.

"Cygnets are extremely vulnerable at this early stage in their development and Swan Upping affords an opportunity to help both adults and cygnets that might otherwise go untreated."

Related Topics

Century Education Young London Man July Family Event All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

2 hours ago

UK Gov't Announces $730 Million Support Package fo ..

9 minutes ago

Sweden records deadliest month in almost 30 years

9 minutes ago

France, Germany propose 500 bn euro economic relau ..

9 minutes ago

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company severed over 6,5 ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.