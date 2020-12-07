UrduPoint.com
UK Rules Out Any More Brexit Talks Next Year: Downing Street

Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

London, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain rejects any extension of a Brexit transition period or further talks past this year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said Monday as negotiations in Brussels went down to the wire.

"We are prepared to negotiate for as long as we have time available, if we think an agreement is still possible," the spokesman told reporters. But on the possibility of talks continuing next year, he added: "I can rule that out."

