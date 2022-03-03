UK sanctions insurance services for Russian aviation companies

London, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Britain on Thursday announced new sanctions preventing Russian companies in the aviation and space industry from accessing British insurance and reinsurance services following the invasion of Ukraine.

"Russian companies in the aviation or space industry will be prevented from making use of UK-based insurance or reinsurance services directly or indirectly... in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia," the treasury office said in a statement.