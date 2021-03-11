UK says AstraZeneca vaccine is 'safe and effective'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The UK government on Thursday defended the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after Denmark suspended the jab's use, and insisted it would continue with its own rollout.

"We've been clear that it's both safe and effective... and when people are asked to come forward and take it, they should do so in confidence," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman told reporters.