UK says Brexit talks 'are at a difficult point'

London, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain's government on Friday said Brexit talks with the European Union had reached a "difficult" moment and rejected any deal that impedes on UK sovereignty.

"Time is in very short supply.

We are at a difficult point in the talks," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman told reporters.

"What is certain is that we will not be able to agree a deal that does not respect our fundamental principles on sovereignty and taking back control."