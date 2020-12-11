UrduPoint.com
UK Says 'deeply Concerned' After HK's Jimmy Lai Charged

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

UK says 'deeply concerned' after HK's Jimmy Lai charged

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain expressed alarm on Friday after Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, who has UK citizenship, became the most high-profile figure yet charged under a sweeping national security law.

"The UK remains deeply concerned about the Hong Kong authorities' focus on pursuing legal cases against pro-democracy figures like Jimmy Lai," a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters.

"We have raised this case with the authorities and will continue to lobby them at senior levels to end their targeting of pro-democracy voices."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

