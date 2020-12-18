UrduPoint.com
UK Says 'door Open' To EU But Brexit Talks 'difficult'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday acknowledged continuing issues with Brexit trade talks but vowed to plough on, as the EU said a "moment of truth" was approaching.

"Our door is open.

We will keep talking but I have to say that things are looking difficult and there's a gap that needs to be bridged," he said on a trip to Bolton, in northwest England.

"We have done a lot to try and help, and we hope that our EU friends will see sense and come to the table with something themselves."

