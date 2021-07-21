UrduPoint.com
UK Says 'extremely Disappointed' At UNESCO Liverpool Ruling

UK says 'extremely disappointed' at UNESCO Liverpool ruling

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Britain on Wednesday expressed grave disappointment after the UN's cultural agency UNESCO voted to remove Liverpool from its list of world heritage sites because of over development.

"We are extremely disappointed in this decision and believe Liverpool still deserves its world heritage status given the significant role the historic docks and the wider city have played throughout history," a UK government spokeswoman said in a statement.

