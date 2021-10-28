UK says French threats over fishing dispute 'disproportionate'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's government said Wednesday that French warnings of reprisals over restrictions on access for its fishing boats to UK waters were "disappointing and disproportionate".

Responding to a list of planned measures posted by France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune, Brexit minister David Frost tweeted a government statement that "France's threats are disappointing and disproportionate, and not what we would expect from a close ally and partner".