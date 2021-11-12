UrduPoint.com

UK Says Migrant Numbers Crossing Channel From France 'unacceptable'

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Britain on Friday branded the number of migrants trying to cross the Channel illegally from France as "unacceptable", after reported record levels of attempted journeys in the past 24 hours.

"The British public have had enough of seeing people die in the Channel while ruthless criminal gangs profit from their misery," an interior ministry spokesperson said, adding planned changes to immigration laws "will fix the broken system".

Around 1,000 people reached the UK on Thursday, using small boats and other makeshift means to cross the Channel, a new record in a worsening crisis dating back several years.

The single-day tally will surpass the previous record of 853 set earlier this month, according to interior ministry statistics.

Meanwhile three migrants have been reported missing after seeking to make the journey from the northern French coastline to southeast England in canoes, French maritime authorities said Friday.

