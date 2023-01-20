UrduPoint.com

UK Says No Rush For New Election In N.Ireland Even If Stalemate Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :UK Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said Thursday he would not rush into a decision on fresh elections in Northern Ireland, even if a deadline for power-sharing in Belfast is missed.

"If no Executive is formed today, I'll be under a legal duty to hold elections to the Assembly in the next 12 weeks," he tweeted, as the clock ticked to the midnight cut-off.

But he added: "I'll use the next few weeks to carefully assess all options about what happens next and continue to talk to all interested parties before I make any decisions." Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government at the parliament in Stormont for almost a year because of a walk-out by the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The DUP collapsed the power-sharing executive with pro-Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein in February 2022 because of its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protocol, signed between London and Brussels as part of the UK's Brexit divorce from the European Union, governs trade in the British province, and keeps Northern Ireland in the European single market and customs union.

The DUP wants the deal overhauled or scrapped entirely, arguing it casts Northern Ireland adrift from the rest of the UK and makes a united Ireland more likely.

It had been due to share power with Sinn Fein, who became the biggest party in the assembly after elections last May.

