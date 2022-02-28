London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The UK government has seen no major change to Russia's nuclear posture despite President Vladimir Putin placing his strategic forces on high alert, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.

"We've looked at their posture. There isn't a significant change," Wallace said on LBC radio, accusing Putin of trying to "flex muscles" with his invasion of Ukraine bogged down.