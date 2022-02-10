UrduPoint.com

UK Says Russia Must Pull Back Troops To Ease Tensions

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 05:00 PM

UK says Russia must pull back troops to ease tensions

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Britain said Thursday that Russia needs to withdraw troops from its border with Ukraine to ease tensions between Moscow and the West over fears Moscow is planning to invade.

"We need to see the troops and the equipment stationed on the Ukrainian border moved elsewhere because at present it is in a very threatening posture," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said at a press conference in Moscow.

Truss met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the latest in weeks of intensive negotiations between officials from Moscow and the West over European security and Ukraine tensions.

"Lavrov has said to me today that Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine but we need to see those words followed up by actions," Truss said after the talks in Moscow.

Leaders in Western capitals have been warning that Russia is preparing to escalate a separatist conflict in Ukraine after building up some 100,000 troops around its ex-Soviet neighbour.

Lavrov told reporters at the joint press conference that he was "disappointed" with the talks, repeating Russian complaints that its security concerns are being set aside.

"I felt our colleagues were either not aware of the explanations that have been given by our president, or they are completely ignoring them," he said.

The meeting between the foreign ministers came as large-scale military exercises were kicking off with Russian and Belarusian troops in Belarus, which borders Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Belarus Border From

Recent Stories

vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V ..

Vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V23 5G to Come with ‘Color Ch ..

39 minutes ago
 UK Recorded Highest Number of Antisemitic Incident ..

UK Recorded Highest Number of Antisemitic Incidents in 2021 - Report

7 minutes ago
 Luhansk Accuses OSCE Observers of Concealing Kiev' ..

Luhansk Accuses OSCE Observers of Concealing Kiev's Deployment of Heavy Arms in ..

7 minutes ago
 PNCA launches cultural activities

PNCA launches cultural activities

13 minutes ago
 Eight women racers participating in Jeep Rally

Eight women racers participating in Jeep Rally

13 minutes ago
 Thailand's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 5-month hi ..

Thailand's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 5-month high

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>