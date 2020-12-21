UrduPoint.com
UK Says Supply Chains 'strong And Robust' Despite Border Closures

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:30 PM

UK says supply chains 'strong and robust' despite border closures

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said Britain could cope with delays to freight arriving in the country, after border closures due to a new strain of the coronavirus.

"These delays only apply to a very small percentage of food entering the UK and, as British supermarkets have said, supply chains are strong and robust, so everyone can continue to shop," he told a news conference.

Johnson said he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country has suspended cross-Channel traffic, saying he wanted to "sort it out in the next few hours"

More Stories From Miscellaneous

