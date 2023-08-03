Open Menu

UK Says Temporarily Reducing Embassy Staff In Niger Due To 'security Situation'

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 12:40 PM

UK says temporarily reducing embassy staff in Niger due to 'security situation'

London, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Britain said Thursday it was temporarily cutting its embassy staff in Niger following a military coup.

"Due to the security situation the British Embassy in Niamey is temporarily reducing the number of its staff," the foreign office said in a statement.

The United States on Wednesday ordered the partial evacuation of diplomatic staff while France on Thursday asked the junta to ensure the safety of its mission and diplomatic personnel in Niamey after violent protests outside its embassy.

The putschists have accused France, Niger's former colonial ruler, of trying to intervene militarily in the West African country.

Related Topics

Foreign Office France Niamey United States Niger

Recent Stories

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

54 minutes ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

1 hour ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

11 hours ago
UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

12 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

13 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

13 hours ago
 UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality ..

UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality education at university

13 hours ago
 Three killed in Sariab Road firing

Three killed in Sariab Road firing

14 hours ago
 Two street criminals held, arms recovered

Two street criminals held, arms recovered

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous