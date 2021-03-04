UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Says US To Remove Some Boeing-Airbus Retaliatory Tariffs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

UK says US to remove some Boeing-Airbus retaliatory tariffs

London, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain said Thursday the United States had agreed to remove retaliatory tariffs on various UK goods and jointly de-escalate the longstanding fight over subsidies for Boeing and Airbus.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss see the deal would see the removal of a 25 percent surcharge on Scotch whisky as well as tariffs on cashmere, machinery and other products.

"I've agreed with the US to remove retaliatory tariffs on a range of UK goods," Truss said on Twitter, adding the agreement included "a joint de-escalation of the Boeing-Airbus dispute".

The 16-year-old trans-Atlantic conflict over government aid to the competing aircraft manufacturers has seen Brussels and Washington each impose punitive tariffs.

They included US duties on a record $7.5 billion (6.

2 billion Euros) in European goods authorised by the World Trade Organization in 2019.

The tariffs on Scotch whisky and a host of other items since October 2019 have hit the once lucrative market hard.

Britain's exit from the European Union's single market and customs union at the start of the year have compounded the industry's problems.

Before the levy, the US market for Scotch was valued at £1.06 billion. By 2020 it had fallen 32 percent to £729 million.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday welcomed the new agreement, saying it would "strengthen the UK-US trading relationship and work to build back better from the pandemic".

"From Scotch whisky distillers to Stilton-makers, the US decision to suspend tariffs on some UK exports today will benefit businesses right across the UK," he said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exports Washington Twitter European Union Brussels United Kingdom United States October 2019 2020 Market From Government Agreement Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

32 minutes ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

41 minutes ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on â€œMilk Marketi ..

54 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

56 minutes ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

56 minutes ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.