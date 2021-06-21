UrduPoint.com
UK Scientists Warn Of "miserable Winter" Due To New Respiratory Viruses

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:40 PM

UK scientists warn of

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) --:British scientists on Monday warned of "pretty miserable winter" ahead for the country due to likely emergence of new respiratory viruses, with further lockdowns a possibility.

Professor Calum Semple, member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), a British government advisory body, said that children and elderly people will be especially vulnerable to endemic viruses at the end of the year.

Describing it as the "fourth wave winter", he told Times Radio "there's a sting in the tail after every pandemic" because social distancing will have reduced people's exposure to usual endemic respiratory viruses such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis.

"I suspect we'll have a pretty miserable winter because the other respiratory viruses are going to come back and bite us quite hard," he said. "But after that, I think we'll be seeing business as normal next year."

