UK seeks to 'deliver on promises' in first post-Brexit budget

London, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Britain unveils its first post-Brexit budget on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to press ahead with major spending on infrastructure while also addressing the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak will present the budget in parliament after his predecessor Sajid Javid resigned unexpectedly last month.

In a series of interviews on Sunday, the Chancellor of the Exchequer said he would "deliver on the promises" made by Johnson in the run-up to the December election.

The Conservatives vowed to boost productivity in areas outside London through investment in public services, broadband and transport projects such as the new high-speed railway HS2.

Sunak on Sunday unveiled plans to double funding for flood defences, to £5.2 billion ($6.8 billion), after several major storms that destroyed homes and businesses particularly in northern England and Wales.

However, the government has delayed publication of its National Infrastructure Strategy -- a more long-term outlook on improving British transport connections while achieving net-zero emissions nationwide by 2050.

And the budget risks being overshadowed by concerns about the coronavirus outbreak which has infected more than 200 people in Britain.

Sunak said he was ready to give the state-run National Health Service, which experts warn is already struggling with normal winter outbreaks such as flu, "whatever it needs".

He also promised temporary support for businesses faced with large numbers of staff going off sick, or who are hit by falling demand for services.

"There are policy levers we can take to ease the short-term burden on businesses' cash flow," the 39-year-old told Sky news television.

It is a big challenge for someone so new to the job.

Sunak was Javid's deputy and promoted when his boss quit last month rather than accept Johnson's demand to sack all his political advisers.

The prime minister wants greater say over Treasury policy following his election victory, which ended years of political wrangling over Brexit and allowed Britain to quit the European Union on January 31.