UK seeks UN Security Council meeting over Ukraine plant attack

London, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Friday said the UK wants an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council after Russian forces attacked a nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

The attack was "a threat to European security and stability and we need those responsible to be held to account," she told British television on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.