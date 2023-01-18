UrduPoint.com

UK Sees 'improvements' With EU On N.Ireland Row

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 10:30 AM

UK sees 'improvements' with EU on N.Ireland row

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Britain's top diplomat said Tuesday that talks with the European Union had led to improvements in a row over Northern Ireland that had set off a political crisis, as the United States encouraged progress.

On leaving the European Union, Britain agreed to a protocol that lets Northern Ireland remain in the EU common market -- avoiding the reimposition of a hard border in Ireland that could have scuttled the peace that has largely prevailed since the 1998 Good Friday accord.

But disagreements on the implementation over trade prompted pro-UK parties to walk out of the Northern Ireland Assembly last year and there has been no breakthrough on restoring a power-sharing government ahead of a Thursday deadline.

On a visit to Washington, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly indicated progress but declined to predict if institutions would be up and running again by the accord's 25th anniversary in April.

"The conversation is happening in good faith, very discreetly and that discretion I think has helped us make real improvements," Cleverly said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"We want to get this result as soon as possible," he said.

Cleverly later met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken who stressed the "unequivocal support" for the Good Friday accord by President Joe Biden, who is known for his pride in his Irish heritage.

The agreement "over the past 25 years has been integral to preserving peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Northern Ireland," Blinken told a joint news conference.

"The United States believes that there must be a negotiated settlement to the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol that's acceptable to all sides, and we're heartened that, in recent days, the United Kingdom and the European Union have made substantive progress." Cleverly on Monday held new virtual talks with the European Union on the protocol. A week earlier, the two sides said they had reached an agreement regarding information technology systems.

The Conservative diplomat voiced solidarity for Northern Ireland businesses that say they are having trouble buying from the British mainland.

"This is about making sure that a part of my country can be a meaningful part of my country. Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom," he said.

Related Topics

Assembly Technology Washington European Union Visit Progress Ireland United Kingdom United States April Border Market All From Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th January 2023

1 hour ago
 Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

11 hours ago
 Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drin ..

Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drinking 'Forever Chemicals' Water ..

11 hours ago
 Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks ..

Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks on Indo-Pacific Security - Pe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.