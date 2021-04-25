UK sending 'vital medical equipment' to India to aid Covid fight: govt

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Britain said Sunday it was sending life-saving medical equipment to India, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators, as the country reels from record numbers of daily Covid-19 infections and deaths.

"Vital medical equipment, including hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ventilators, is now on its way from the UK to India to support efforts to prevent the tragic loss of life from this terrible virus," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.