UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Signs Singapore Trade Deal As EU Talks Falter

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

UK signs Singapore trade deal as EU talks falter

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain on Thursday signed a free-trade deal with Singapore, giving it a key foothold in Asia as it seeks to forge its own path after leaving the European Union, while talks on a post-Brexit EU agreement stumble.

The deal largely mirrors an existing EU-Singapore pact, and will cover about 17 billion Pounds (US$22 billion) in bilateral trade.

It came as negotiations between Britain and the EU on a trade relationship following the end of this year's post-Brexit transition period teeter towards failure.

The deal removes tariffs and gives both countries access to each others' markets in services, as well as cuts non-tariff barriers in sectors ranging from electronics to pharmaceutical products, Singapore's trade ministry said.

After the pact was signed, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed a "fantastic trade agreement with Singapore".

"This is an important part of our vision of the UK trading with a network of dynamic nations across Asia-Pacific," he tweeted.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, in Singapore to sign the pact, praised the affluent financial hub of 5.7 million for its leadership in free trade.

"Now the United Kingdom is back as an independent trading nation, we are free to join this campaign," she said.

"Singapore is already the UK's largest trade and investment partner in ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations), while the UK is Singapore's top investment destination in Europe." Duties will be eliminated by November 2024, the same timeline as the agreement between the EU and Singapore, a former British colony that maintains close links with London.

- Step closer to major deal - Truss said the agreement will take Britain a step closer to joining a massive free-trade zone, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), of which Singapore is a member.

The pact groups 11 Pacific Rim nations, among them Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, Mexico and Vietnam. A previous version of the deal was once championed by the US, but President Donald Trump abandoned it.

Singapore trade minister Chan Chun Sing said the city-state would support Britain's application in early 2021.

Britain signed its first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan in October, but Thursday's agreement is its first with a member of ASEAN.

The 10-country bloc is home to 650 million people and -- prior to the pandemic-induced downturn -- had enjoyed rapid economic growth in recent years.

Truss is now set to head to Vietnam to sign a free-trade agreement, also aimed at replicating an existing EU pact.

Singapore-based international trade expert Deborah Elms told AFP that deals which mirror the EU's free-trade agreements with its partners are faster than others as "they replicate commitments and texts".

She said the part of the Singapore deal that took most time was financial services as both London and the city-state are major hubs for the sector.

"Singapore has concerns about allowing too many financial service operators to be present in what is ultimately a small market," she said.

Elms, executive director of the Asian Trade Centre, also said Britain's potential accession to the CPTPP was a key development: "The UK clearly needs to shore up trade relationships in the wake of Brexit."Thursday's signing came after Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave themselves until Sunday to decide on the future of post-Brexit negotiations, following a three-hour dinner that left the two sides "far apart".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Europe Canada European Union Trump London Singapore Same United Kingdom Japan Chile Mexico Vietnam Hub Brexit October November Sunday Market From Agreement Top Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Morocco review regional ..

6 hours ago

UAE commends US recognition of Morocco’s soverei ..

7 hours ago

Foreigners own 8.4 billion shares in 6 real estate ..

8 hours ago

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

9 hours ago

UK Voices Concern Over Canadians Held for 2 Years ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.