UK Snubs EU Deadline Over Bill Breaking Brexit Accord

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Brussels, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Britain has failed to meet an EU ultimatum to respond to a formal complaint about its plan to breach the Brexit agreement through domestic legislation, the European Commission said Tuesday.

"To date, the EU has received no reply from the UK," spokesman Daniel Ferrie told journalists, three days after a deadline for London to reply to Brussels had passed.

"We are therefore considering the next steps, including issuing a reasoned opinion," -- the next stage in the EU's legal action launched against Britain a month ago -- Ferrie said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

