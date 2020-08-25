UrduPoint.com
UK Software Group Aveva Buys US Rival OSIsoft For $5bn

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

UK software group Aveva buys US rival OSIsoft for $5bn

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :British industrial software group Aveva on Tuesday announced it had agreed to buy US rival OSIsoft for $5 billion, as clients increasingly digitalise operations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aveva pointed to strong growth this year at OSIsoft, "as the imperative for digital transformation has continued through the COVID-19 crisis".

