UrduPoint.com

UK Stabbings Suspect Appears In Court On Murder Charges

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023 | 03:50 PM

UK stabbings suspect appears in court on murder charges

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :A 31-year-old former university student detained after three people were stabbed to death in the central English city of Nottingham appeared in court Saturday charged with three counts of murder.

Valdo Calocane, who gave his name in court as Adam Mendes, was dressed in a T-shirt and jogging bottoms and was flanked by three security officers.

He is accused of killing 19-year-olds Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both students at the University of Nottingham, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, early on Tuesday.

Calocane, a former student at the city's university, also faces three counts of attempted murder relating to three other people who were struck by a van.

He spoke only to confirm his name, which differed from the one given earlier by police, and date of birth.

He was remanded in custody by magistrate Allison Folkett.

His next appearance will be at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.

O'Malley-Kumar, a medical student, and Webber, who was studying history, were stabbed just after 4:00 am (0300 GMT) on Tuesday while Coates was found stabbed nearby shortly afterwards.

A van belonging to Coates was then used to try to mow down members of the public. One person was left in a critical condition in hospital.

Thousands of people have in recent days attended vigils and memorial services for the victims in Nottingham.

Contempt of court laws heavily restrict what British media can report before a trial once a suspect is charged, so as not to prejudice a jury's deliberations.

har/ach

Related Topics

Murder Police Student Van Nottingham Turkish Lira Media From Court

Recent Stories

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league n ..

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

7 minutes ago
 Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in B ..

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in Bollywood

1 hour ago
 Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former ..

UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former Prime Minister’s passing

1 hour ago
 Iran, US, Netherlands, Great Britain make men&#039 ..

Iran, US, Netherlands, Great Britain make men&#039;s semi-finals at IWBF Wheelch ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Hana bint Abdullah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.