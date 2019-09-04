UK stands to lose $16 bn on EU exports in case of no-deal Brexit: UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :If Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, it could lose at least $16 billion annually on exports to the bloc, and possibly billions more on trade beyond the EU, UN economists said Tuesday.

In a fresh report, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) found that "a loss of preferences in the EU market consequent to a no-deal Brexit will result in UK export losses of at least $16 billion", representing seven percent of its overall exports to the bloc.