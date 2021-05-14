UK still planning 'physical' climate summit: COP26 president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Britain still plans to hold an in-person COP26 international climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November despite the ongoing pandemic, the event's president said in a keynote speech Friday.

"We are planning for a physical summit, where ensuring the safety of delegates in the local community will be paramount," British lawmaker Alok Sharma said.