UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Still Planning 'physical' Climate Summit: COP26 President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

UK still planning 'physical' climate summit: COP26 president

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Britain still plans to hold an in-person COP26 international climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November despite the ongoing pandemic, the event's president said in a keynote speech Friday.

"We are planning for a physical summit, where ensuring the safety of delegates in the local community will be paramount," British lawmaker Alok Sharma said.

Related Topics

Glasgow November Event

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

38 minutes ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

2 hours ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

2 hours ago

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of em ..

2 hours ago

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 3 ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.