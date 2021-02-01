UK summons Myanmar ambassador over military coup

London, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The British government on Monday summoned Myanmar's ambassador in London to register its objections to the coup by the country's military and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, the Foreign Office said.

"Today the Myanmar Ambassador, Kyaw Zwar Minn, was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office," a ministry spokesperson said.

"The Minister for Asia, Nigel Adams, condemned the military coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi."