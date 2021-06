Uk supermarket chain Morrisons rejects takeover offer

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The UK supermarket chain Morrisons has rejected a 5.5 billion ($7.6 billion) takeover offer from a US private equity group.

Morrisons said in a statement on Saturday evening that it rejected a conditional cash offer from US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) of 230 pence per share, or just over 5.5 billion.

The offer "significantly undervalued Morrisons and its future prospects", the statement said.

"Accordingly, the board rejected the conditional proposal on 17 June 2021.

" CD&R, which has until July 17 to announce a firm intention to make an offer under UK takeover rules, said in a statement that there can be "no certainty an offer will be made".

Morrisons reported last month that first quarter like-for-like sales were up 2.7 percent, excluding fuel. Online sales grew 113 percent year-on-year.

It said however that it incurred 27 million in Covid-related costs during the first quarter.