UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Supermarket Morrisons Shares Soar On £5.5bn Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:10 PM

UK supermarket Morrisons shares soar on £5.5bn bid

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Shares in British supermarket chain Morrisons surged Monday after it rejected a £5.5-billion ($7.6-billion, 6.4-billion-euro) takeover approach as too low.

The company's share price rocketed almost a third to 231.80 pence in early deals, after it snubbed the unsolicited cash bid from US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) over the weekend.

Shares swiftly rebounded above the offer price level of 230 pence.

"It's quite likely we will see another bid come in," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson told AFP.

"UK supermarket shares have underperformed for some time and entirely probable that this weekend's bid could ignite interest in the whole sector.

"This is likely to push any acquisition price up towards the 250-pence area if these private equity firms are serious about gaining exposure to the sector." Morrisons had revealed the news late on Saturday and published its statement on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

"The board of Morrisons evaluated the conditional proposal ... and unanimously concluded that (it) significantly undervalued Morrisons and its future prospects," it said in the statement.

"Accordingly, the board rejected the conditional proposal on 17 June 2021."

Related Topics

Company Price United Kingdom London Stock Exchange June Market From Share

Recent Stories

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

27 minutes ago

â€˜Iâ€™m ashamed of what I did,â€™ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

37 minutes ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

40 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

40 minutes ago

Student Sexual abuse case:Â  Co-accused with Mufti ..

1 hour ago

Kareena Kapoor shares Coca Soda meme from Jab We m ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.