UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Supreme Court To Hear Case Over 'IS Bride' Return

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:40 AM

UK Supreme Court to hear case over 'IS bride' return

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Britain's Supreme Court will on Monday hear the case of a woman stripped of her UK citizenship after joining the Islamic State in Syria, who wants to return to appeal the ruling.

The government in July won its bid to have the country's highest court consider whether Shamima Begum, 20, should be allowed to return to the UK to pursue an appeal over her revoked citizenship.

Earlier in July, three senior Court of Appeal judges ruled Begum should be allowed to come to Britain for the legal challenge.

But one judge said the Supreme court should consider the government's appeal because it raised "points of law of general public importance".

Begum was 15 when she and two other schoolgirls from Bethnal Green in east London left home to join the jihadist group on February 17, 2015.

She claims she married a Dutch convert soon after arriving in IS-held territory. She was discovered, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year.

Her newborn baby died soon after she gave birth. Two of her other children also died under IS rule.

The then-home secretary, Sajid Javid, annulled Begum's British citizenship on national security grounds.

That prompted her to take legal action, arguing the decision was unlawful as it had made her stateless and exposed her to the risk of death or inhuman and degrading treatment.

British-born Begum is of Bangladeshi heritage. But Bangladesh's foreign minister has said he will not consider granting her citizenship.

Begum's high-profile flight with her friends from Britain to Syria via Turkey in 2015 was followed by an international manhunt. Her disappearance focused efforts to prevent disaffected British Muslims from leaving their homes to join IS.

Her discovery in Al Roj camp following the group's defeat in Syria and the subsequent months of legal wrangling over Begum's return has regularly prompted outcries in England's right-wing press.

While those opposing her admission to the United Kingdom have argued she is a security threat, groups calling for her to be allowed to return have said greater human rights principles are at stake and that Begum should answer for her crimes in Britain.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Bangladesh Syria Turkey Married Died London United Kingdom February July Citizenship Women 2015 Muslim From Government Refugee Court

Recent Stories

G20 concludes in Saudi Arabia; Italy takes over an ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises G20 Riyadh Summit, str ..

9 hours ago

Netherlands Business Council UAE announces winners ..

10 hours ago

MOFAIC honours &#039;GCC Family Reunion Team&#039;

10 hours ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian response in Kurdistan ..

11 hours ago

Ma’an to launch financial literacy programme

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.