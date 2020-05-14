UK teen dies of Kawasaki-like disease linked to coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :A 14-year-old boy with no underlying health conditions has died from a Kawasaki-like disease linked to coronavirus, a London children's hospital said on Wednesday.

The teenager was part of a cluster of eight cases treated at the Evelina London Children's Hospital over a 10-day period in April, according to a report by his medical team published in The Lancet journal.

The 14-year-old spent six days in intensive care at the Evelina and tested positive for COVID-19 following his death, said the team.

The hospital has seen around 50 children with the illness, according to medical director Sara Hanna, with around half since discharged.

The British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said last month that experts are investigating the new syndrome in children "with great urgency" but stressed it is rare.

The condition is said to be similar to Kawasaki disease, which mainly affects children under the age of five, with symptoms including a high temperature, rashes, swelling and a toxic shock-style response.

Hanna, who is a consultant in children's intensive care, said those with the illness have a "reasonably long stay in hospital", with some admitted for up to three weeks.