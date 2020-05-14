UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Teen Dies Of Kawasaki-like Disease Linked To Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

UK teen dies of Kawasaki-like disease linked to coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :A 14-year-old boy with no underlying health conditions has died from a Kawasaki-like disease linked to coronavirus, a London children's hospital said on Wednesday.

The teenager was part of a cluster of eight cases treated at the Evelina London Children's Hospital over a 10-day period in April, according to a report by his medical team published in The Lancet journal.

The 14-year-old spent six days in intensive care at the Evelina and tested positive for COVID-19 following his death, said the team.

The hospital has seen around 50 children with the illness, according to medical director Sara Hanna, with around half since discharged.

The British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said last month that experts are investigating the new syndrome in children "with great urgency" but stressed it is rare.

The condition is said to be similar to Kawasaki disease, which mainly affects children under the age of five, with symptoms including a high temperature, rashes, swelling and a toxic shock-style response.

Hanna, who is a consultant in children's intensive care, said those with the illness have a "reasonably long stay in hospital", with some admitted for up to three weeks.

Related Topics

Died London Kawasaki Hancock April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

9 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

54 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

1 hour ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

2 hours ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.