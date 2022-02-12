UK Tells Nationals To Leave Ukraine 'while Commercial Means Still Available'
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 12:20 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Britain on Friday urged its nationals in Ukraine to "leave now while commercial means are still available" amid fears about an escalation of the crisis on the Russia/Ukraine border.
The Foreign Office "now advises against all travel to Ukraine. British nationals in Ukraine should leave now while commercial means are still available", it said in an update on its website.