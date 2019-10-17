UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Terror Police Charge Woman Over St Paul's Bomb Plot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:30 AM

UK terror police charge woman over St Paul's bomb plot

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :British terror police on Wednesday charged a 36-year-old woman with planning a bomb attack on London's famous St Paul's Cathedral, Scotland Yard said in a statement.

Safiyya Amira Shaikh is accused of making preparations between August 19 and October 10 to carry out two bomb attacks on a hotel and on the cathedral.

She is accused of making contact with a person she believed to be an explosives expert and of travelling to a London hotel and St Paul's to conduct reconnaissance for planting bombs there.

Police said she had also prepared the words of a pledge of allegiance to the Islamic State militant group.

Shaikh, who was arrested on October 10, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where she was remanded in custody to appear at London's Old Bailey criminal court on November 1.

Related Topics

Attack Police Hotel London August October November Criminals Women Church Court

Recent Stories

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

8 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre explores ..

9 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai reports 26.1 percent incr ..

9 hours ago

UAE captain Naveed charged with corruption on eve ..

8 hours ago

US firms say near-term outlook dimming amid slow g ..

8 hours ago

Uzbek delegation visit key UAE media institutions

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.