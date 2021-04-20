UrduPoint.com
UK Threatens To Invoke Legal Powers Against European Super League

Tue 20th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Britain's government vowed Monday to do "whatever it takes" to protect football, raising the possibility of invoking competition law to block a proposed new European Super League by breakaway clubs.

Culture and sports secretary Oliver Dowden said he had held urgent talks with the heads of the Premier League, English Football Association (FA) and European overseer UEFA.

"Our message to them was clear: they have our full backing," he told parliament.

"But be in no doubt, if they can't act, we will. We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening," the minister said, vowing a "very robust response".

Prince William, the English FA's president and grandson to Queen Elizabeth II, said he "shares the concerns of fans about the proposed Super League and the damage it risks causing to the game we love".

Six English Premier League clubs are part of the breakaway bid, along with three teams each from Italy and Spain.

Dowden said the English clubs could find themselves subject to a formal review under British anti-trust law, which prevents the formation of monopolies or corporate cartels.

The government was also examining reform of club governance, to look at their finances and the possibility of an independent regulator for football, he said.

And the government formally triggered the much-delayed launch of a fan-led forum to investigate the future of football in Britain.

