UK to ban South American, Portugal arrivals after Brazil virus strain

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Britain will ban all arrivals from South American countries and Portugal from 0400 GMT Friday over fears of importing a new coronavirus variant in Brazil, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Thursday.

"I've taken the urgent decision...

following evidence of a new variant in Brazil," Shapps said on Twitter, adding there will be an exemption for hauliers travelling from Portugal to allow transport of essential goods.

"This measure does not apply to British and Irish Nationals and third country nationals with residence rights -- but passengers returning from these destinations must self-isolate for TEN DAYS along with their households," he added.