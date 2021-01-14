UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Ban South American, Portugal Arrivals After Brazil Virus Strain

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

UK to ban South American, Portugal arrivals after Brazil virus strain

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Britain will ban all arrivals from South American countries and Portugal from 0400 GMT Friday over fears of importing a new coronavirus variant in Brazil, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Thursday.

"I've taken the urgent decision...

following evidence of a new variant in Brazil," Shapps said on Twitter, adding there will be an exemption for hauliers travelling from Portugal to allow transport of essential goods.

"This measure does not apply to British and Irish Nationals and third country nationals with residence rights -- but passengers returning from these destinations must self-isolate for TEN DAYS along with their households," he added.

Related Topics

Twitter Ireland Brazil Portugal All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

11 minutes ago

UEFA plans for Euro and Champions League unchanged ..

7 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons PEMRA chairman, others f ..

7 minutes ago

Taliban Spokesman Dismisses Reports About Postpone ..

7 minutes ago

France Condemns Deadly Attack on UN Mission in CAR ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.