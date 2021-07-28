UrduPoint.com
UK To Begin Global Vaccine Rollout To Commonwealth, Asian Nations

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

UK to begin global vaccine rollout to Commonwealth, Asian nations

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain announced Wednesday it will begin donating millions of coronavirus vaccine doses around the world, including to various Commonwealth countries, following its pledge to provide 100 million jabs globally by next June.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the ramped up rollout of an initial nine million inoculations, to get under way Friday, will go to Kenya, Jamaica and several Asian nations.

"They will go to countries, vulnerable places like Laos and Cambodia, partners like Indonesia, Malaysia (and) a range of Commonwealth countries from Kenya to Jamaica," he said.

"This demonstrates we're not just doing it because it's in our own interest. It shows global Britain as a life-saving force for good in the world." Britain has committed to sharing 100 million Covid-19 vaccine shots by the middle of next year through the Covax programme -- which aims to ensure fair distribution of jabs -- and directly to individual countries.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will formally agree an initial offer of 817,000 doses for Kenya when he meets President Uhuru Kenyatta later on Wednesday.

The pair are due to host a fundraising summit in London on Thursday -- attended by other world leaders as well as business, charity, education and youth representatives -- focused on global education efforts.

Around half of the donated AstraZeneca vaccine doses will be dispatched to Nairobi this week, Downing Street said ahead of the meetings.

"As friends and allies, we are sharing UK vaccine doses to support Kenya's fight against the pandemic," Johnson added in a statement.

